Cardi B’s ‘Up’ soundtracks delivery drivers’ dance battle on TikTok

Cardi B‘s latest single ‘Up’ has soundtracked a dance battle between delivery drivers from different companies, currently playing out on TikTok.

Drivers for the likes of UPS, USPS, FedEx, Amazon and DHL have been taking part in the trend, which sees them dancing to the rapper’s latest hit outside their vehicles in response to one another.

You can take a look at some of the best efforts below.

@ambeezy3 “WARNING ITS THE STIFFNESS FOR ME” DHL CHECKING IN FROM THE “A” 😩😂😂😂😂 ♬ original sound – Cardi B

‘Up’ was released on February 5, and hit Number Two on the US singles chart, the ninth Top 10 single of Cardi’s career.

“This is BIG for me,” she wrote in response. “I wanted to beat my last solo single number [2019’s ‘Press’, which went to number 16 in the US singles chart] and I over-succeeded.”

Cardi also remarked on how ‘Up”s significant chart debut has made her the first female solo rapper to debut in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill‘s ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’ in 1998, which went to number one in its first week.

“This is pop girl shit, but I’m not pop,” she added.

Meanwhile, Cardi has said that she would like to collaborate on a song with Lizzo but also told fans to “stop pressuring” her to make music.

The rapper shared various photos of Lizzo via her Twitter yesterday (February 28) in which she praised the singer’s aesthetic: “These pics do it for me.” After fans demanded they collaborate, she responded: “I can’t even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab.”