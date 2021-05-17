Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena could be demolished amid redevelopment plans

The Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff could be set for demolition as part of the city’s redevelopment plans.
Cardiff council is currently in talks with the venue’s leaseholders Live Nation ahead of plans to create a new ‘canal quarter’ in the city that would circle the site of the venue.
Live Nation is set to run a new £150million, 15,000 capacity indoor arena in Cardiff Bay, which will open in 2024 should it receive planning consent. If this goes ahead, Cardiff council said the company would “have to consider the future use of the Motorpoint”.
Plans for the canal quarter could be approved as soon as Thursday (May 20), which would see the re-opening of an old canal underneath nearby Churchill Way, and the building of hotels, apartments and offices. The demolition of the arena would greatly increase the project’s scope.
Cabinet member for investment and development Russell Goodway said: “We have an opportunity to work with private-sector partners to create a new district, which will not only improve this part of the city, but also deliver vital jobs for people who live here.
“The Canal Quarter could become a successful, high-density, mixed use development, attracting homes, hotels, hospitality, high-quality offices, leisure and retail units.”
He added: “We are confident the opening up of the canals and the proper use and integrations of the many tight knit streets and lanes in the area will see the Canal Quarter develop a really distinct personality in the city centre, somewhere people will want to visit and spend time in.”
With a capacity of 7,500, the Motorpoint Arena has hosted the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna and Metallica since opening in 1993.
In July, Manic Street Preachers will play two huge shows at the Motorpoint Arena, the first of which is free for NHS workers, and the second of which will raise money for NHS charities.