Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena could be demolished amid redevelopment plans

The Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff could be set for demolition as part of the city’s redevelopment plans.

Cardiff council is currently in talks with the venue’s leaseholders Live Nation ahead of plans to create a new ‘canal quarter’ in the city that would circle the site of the venue.

Live Nation is set to run a new £150million, 15,000 capacity indoor arena in Cardiff Bay, which will open in 2024 should it receive planning consent. If this goes ahead, Cardiff council said the company would “have to consider the future use of the Motorpoint”.

Plans for the canal quarter could be approved as soon as Thursday (May 20), which would see the re-opening of an old canal underneath nearby Churchill Way, and the building of hotels, apartments and offices. The demolition of the arena would greatly increase the project’s scope.