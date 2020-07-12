GAMING  

Care home residents recreate iconic album covers during lockdown

Covers by David Bowie, Madonna, and The Clash have been recreated by residents at a care home in Edgware

By Will Lavin
Bowie
David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen covers that have been recreated by care home residents. CREDIT: Getty Images

Residents at a nursing home in Edgware have found a creative way to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus lockdown – and it involves some of music’s most iconic album covers.

Robert Speker, the entertainment manager at Sydmar Lodge Care Home, encouraged the home’s residents to recreate some of the most classic album covers of all-time.

Covers undertaken for the challenge include Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born In The U.S.A’, Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’, Madonna’s ‘True Blue’, and David Bowie’s 1973 album ‘Aladdin Sane’.

Residents also recreated more recent album covers, such as Adele’s 21, Taylor Swift’s 1989, and Blink-182’s ‘Enema Of The State’.

Speker shared some of the results on Twitter:

NME have reached out to Robert Speker for more information on the challenge.

Last month, Lady Gaga called on her fans to design their own digital ‘Chromatica’ artwork.

Released in June, the pop star’s sixth album is based around a fictional utopia which is explored through the project’s accompanying official visuals.

Teaming up with Adobe, Gaga has asked her Little Monsters to get creative with their own interpretations of the Chromatica planet.

“My fans have consistently shown their love and creativity through their art over the years, and always make me feel so happy and understood,” Gaga said. “I can’t wait to see what Chromatica means to them.”

Meanwhile, Australian rock veterans AC/DC are the latest band to release jigsaw puzzles themed around their artwork.

Four of their album covers, the 1976 international version of ‘High Voltage’, 1981’s ‘For Those About To Rock’, 1987’s ‘Blow Up Your Video’ and 1995’s ‘Ballbreaker’, have received the jigsaw puzzle treatment.

The puzzles will be made up of 500 pieces each, and released on September 4 via the company Zee Productions’ ‘Rock Saw’ range.

