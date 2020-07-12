Care home residents recreate iconic album covers during lockdown

Residents at a nursing home in Edgware have found a creative way to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus lockdown – and it involves some of music’s most iconic album covers.

Robert Speker, the entertainment manager at Sydmar Lodge Care Home, encouraged the home’s residents to recreate some of the most classic album covers of all-time.

Covers undertaken for the challenge include Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born In The U.S.A’, Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’, Madonna’s ‘True Blue’, and David Bowie’s 1973 album ‘Aladdin Sane’.

Residents also recreated more recent album covers, such as Adele’s 21, Taylor Swift’s 1989, and Blink-182’s ‘Enema Of The State’.

Speker shared some of the results on Twitter:

Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1Sw — Robert Speker (@robertspeker) July 10, 2020

NME have reached out to Robert Speker for more information on the challenge.

