Cari Cari debut new video for ‘ANAANA’ as part of Guinness Rugby World Cup campaign

Austrian band Cari Cari have debuted the new video for their stirring track ‘ANAANA’ – which will feature in a new Guinness campaign to celebrate the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The new campaign aims to shatter age-old gender stereotypes, with the song acting as a powerful soundtrack to its underlying message.

Describing the new track, singer Stephanie Widmer aka Louise Yamamoto said: “As a blackbelt-judoka and a female drummer in the male-dominated music industry I feel incredibly connected with the women in the video. No matter whether you’re a drummer, a rugby player or a firefighter.

“Women around the world are fighting against stereotypes and paving their own way everyday. That’s why we are both incredibly proud to be part of this campaign and can help send this important message to women everywhere.”

She added: ““We LOVE the ad and the message that it sends. Really really proud to be part of this.”

The duo, which also features Alexander Koeck, released their debut album ‘ANAANA’ in November 2018, which saw comparisons to “the raw grit of a Cat Power record”’.

Describing their inspirations, Yamamoto said: “We want to feel like kids acting out a play in our bedroom” says Yamamoto. “Being in Cari Cari gives us the opportunity to not only be musicians, but also be film directors, actors, costume designers and illustrators. It’s very rewarding.”