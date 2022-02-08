Caribou and Happy Mondays set to headline Bigfoot Festival 2022

Caribou and Happy Mondays are set to be among the headliners of Bigfoot Festival 2022.

The UK’s first craft beer music festival, which held its inaugural edition last year, is set to take place at Claydon Estate (near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire) from June 17-19.

Caribou and Happy Monday have been announced this morning (February 8) as the first two headliners for Bigfoot 2022, with a third headliner set to be announced soon.

The likes of Self Esteem, Shame, Working Men’s Club, Octo Octa, India Jordan, Erol Alkan and Hayden Thorpe have also been announced on the line-up for this year’s festival.

You can see the line-up so far for Bigfoot Festival 2022 in the above poster, with more additions set to be announced soon.

Bigfoot has also confirmed that the British breweries Braybrooke, DEYA, Gipsy Hill, Howling Hops, Purity, Signature Brew, Two Tribes, Verdant and Wild Beer will all provide drink at this year’s festival.

General tickets for Bigfoot Festival 2022 will go on sale at 9am GMT this Friday (February 11) from here.

Caribou will also perform at Wide Awake Festival in London in May, which is set to be headlined by Bicep and Primal Scream.

Happy Mondays will embark on a UK tour later this year, dates of which you can see below.

October

7 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

8 – Rock City, Nottingham

9 – Su Asylum, Hull

13 – Roadmender, Northampton

14 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

15 – O2 Brixton Academy, London

21 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

22 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

27 – Dome, Brighton

28 – Glive, Guildford

29 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

November

3 – Academy, Manchester

4 – Academy, Manchester

5 – O2 Academy, Leeds

12 – O2 Academy, Bristol

13 – Kings George’s Hall, Blackburn

18 – The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich

19 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

20 – O2 Academy, Oxford

24 – Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

25 – Fat Sams, Dundee

26 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

27 – Barrowlands, Glasgow