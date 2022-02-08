Caribou and Happy Mondays set to headline Bigfoot Festival 2022

Caribou and Happy Mondays are set to be among the headliners of Bigfoot Festival 2022.
The UK’s first craft beer music festival, which held its inaugural edition last year, is set to take place at Claydon Estate (near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire) from June 17-19.
Caribou and Happy Monday have been announced this morning (February 8) as the first two headliners for Bigfoot 2022, with a third headliner set to be announced soon.
The likes of Self Esteem, Shame, Working Men’s Club, Octo Octa, India Jordan, Erol Alkan and Hayden Thorpe have also been announced on the line-up for this year’s festival.
You can see the line-up so far for Bigfoot Festival 2022 in the above poster, with more additions set to be announced soon.
Bigfoot has also confirmed that the British breweries Braybrooke, DEYA, Gipsy Hill, Howling Hops, Purity, Signature Brew, Two Tribes, Verdant and Wild Beer will all provide drink at this year’s festival.
General tickets for Bigfoot Festival 2022 will go on sale at 9am GMT this Friday (February 11) from here.
Caribou will also perform at Wide Awake Festival in London in May, which is set to be headlined by Bicep and Primal Scream.
Happy Mondays will embark on a UK tour later this year, dates of which you can see below.
October
7 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
8 – Rock City, Nottingham
9 – Su Asylum, Hull
13 – Roadmender, Northampton
14 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool
15 – O2 Brixton Academy, London
21 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
22 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
27 – Dome, Brighton
28 – Glive, Guildford
29 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
November
3 – Academy, Manchester
4 – Academy, Manchester
5 – O2 Academy, Leeds
12 – O2 Academy, Bristol
13 – Kings George’s Hall, Blackburn
18 – The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich
19 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
20 – O2 Academy, Oxford
24 – Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
25 – Fat Sams, Dundee
26 – Barrowlands, Glasgow
27 – Barrowlands, Glasgow