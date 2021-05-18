Caribou announces huge summer show at Dreamland Margate

Caribou has announced a huge outdoor summer show at Dreamland in Margate.

The Canadian electronic artist and producer, real name Dan Snaith, will head to the UK this summer for a one-off event at the vintage theme park in Kent.

Caribou will headline the show at Dreamland on August 26, which is set to be the first time that the artist will play tracks from his February 2020 album ‘Suddenly’ on these shores.

Support on the day will come from Kelly Lee Owens and Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday (May 21) from here.

Caribou is set to head out on tour in the UK in October this year, with further live dates following in January 2022. You can see his upcoming tour schedule below.

OCTOBER

20 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

22 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

24 – Nottingham, Rock City

25 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

26 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

27 – Manchester, Mayfield

JANUARY 2022

24 – Glasgow, Barrowland

25 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

30 – Brighton, Dome

Back in March Caribou announced reissues of three of his early albums, including his 2001 debut as Manitoba, ‘Start Breaking My Heart’.

“Making this album in my crappy student bedroom in Toronto and mailing it over to Tony [Morley, Leaf Label] on burned CDs, it was thrilling that there was a real record label in London that was excited about releasing it all over the world,” Snaith recalled in a statement about the making of his debut solo album.

“It may be 20 years ago, but I can still remember the excitement from around the time of this album release and of me starting to become a ‘real music producer’ vividly.”