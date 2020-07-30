Caribou reschedule UK tour dates to 2021

Caribou have rescheduled their UK and Paris tour dates to May 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Snaith had originally been due to bring the live iteration of his project to these shores in late March and April, but those dates were then moved to September as the health crisis worsened.

The Caribou Twitter account confirmed yesterday (July 29) that “unfortunately it’s clear we have to reschedule our UK + Paris tour dates again”, meaning that those shows will now go ahead next year.

Unfortunately it's clear we have to reschedule our UK + Paris tour dates again. Like all of you we want nothing more than to gather and enjoy live music again but clearly we have to wait until it's safe to do so. All tickets remain valid. See you in 2021! https://t.co/ktpbAE6nIh pic.twitter.com/wCqc427cKS — Caribou (@caribouband) July 29, 2020

Advertisement

“Like all of you we want nothing more than to gather and enjoy live music again but clearly we have to wait until it’s safe to do so,” the statement added, explaining that all original tickets remain valid.

You can see Caribou’s rescheduled UK and Paris tour dates below.

May 2021

6 – L’Olympia, Paris, France

8 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

9 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

10 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

11 – O2 Academy, Bristol

12 – Barrowland, Glasgow

13 – O2 Academy, Leeds

14 – Academy 1, Manchester

16 – The Dome, Brighton

Caribou will also play at Primavera Sound, Bilbao BBK Live and NOS Alive next summer.

Advertisement

Snaith released the first Caribou album in six years back in February with ‘Suddenly’. The LP is up for this year’s Polaris Music Prize, and will vie for the prize on October 19.