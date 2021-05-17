Caribou aka Dan Snaith has once again rescheduled his UK tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

His planned dates in Liverpool, London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester will now move to October, while dates in Glasgow, Bristol and Brighton have been moved to January 2022.

The venues for dates in Leeds in Manchester have also been altered. The Leeds gig will now take place at the O2 Academy, while Manchester has been moved to the Depot Mayfield.

Advertisement

Original tickets for the events remain valid. You can see a full list of the amended dates below:

Our UK tour dates are announced and on sale now! Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled shows. Some rescheduled shows are very close to being sold out – be quick!

Update on EU shows soon. Thanks so much for your patience.

Tickets:https://t.co/ktpbAE6nIh pic.twitter.com/gO6byKBrLr — Caribou (@caribouband) May 17, 2021

OCTOBER

20 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

22 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

24 – Nottingham, Rock City

25 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

26 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

27 – Manchester, Mayfield

JANUARY

24 – Glasgow, Barrowland

25 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

30 – Brighton, Dome

The Canadian musician has said an update on his postponed European dates will be available soon, but his planned date in Dublin on July 9 is currently slated to still go ahead.

The tour comes in support of his latest album, ‘Suddenly’, which was released last year.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “The more experimental and unsettling elements will reward longtime stans, while recent converts will be just as thrilled with its party-starting exuberance.

“What’s universally clear, however, is that 20 years into his career, Snaith has found the perfect balance between intimate songwriting and extroverted sonic decisions.

Back in March, Caribou announced that he was set to reissue three of his early albums, including 2001 debut ‘Start Breaking My Heart’.

The record was one of two Snaith released under the moniker Manitoba, alongside 2003’s ‘Up In Flames’.