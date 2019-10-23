Carl Barat and sister Lucie announce details of “00’s indie” project The Heartless

Introducing The Heartless...

Carl Barat has announced details of a new band he’s spearheading called The Heartless.

In May, The Libertines’ guitarist announced that he was “desperately seeking” a male bassist, male guitarist, male drummer, and frontwoman to take part in his new project .

“Must be able to play and act,” he explained at the time.

Now, Barat has confirmed that the band will be managed by himself and his sister Lucie – although they won’t be playing with the group. According to an official release, they aim to bring “the most influential aspects of the 00’s indie scene to the forefront of musical discussion”.

Their first single is aptly titled ‘Heartless’ and promises to “portray a refreshing reflection of a notorious and prolific period of time in this exciting and unequivocally unique project”.

Led by singer Ellie James, it’s expected that the first track from the band will arrive in November.

Meanwhile, Barat will hit the road with the Libertines once more in November and December – including a massive date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Earlier this year, the band also opened the first stage of The Albion Rooms – their new Margate HQ which boasts a bar and hotel.

Named after the T.S. Eliot poem written two doors down from The Albion Room, the downstairs bar The Waste Land is now open to the public all year round.

“The Waste Land will be a home for international and local artists to perform poetry / live music and exhibit art,” said the band in a statement.

The HQ also boasts a recording studio, with Pete Doherty previously telling NME that The Libertines have been working on new material there.