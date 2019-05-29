Carl Barât is looking for musicians and actors for a new mystery project

Here's how you can join The Heartless...

Carl Barât is looking for musicians and actors for a new project called The Heartless.

The Libertines member took to Instagram yesterday (May 28) to announce that he’s “desperately seeking” a male bassist, male guitarist, male drummer, and frontwoman to take part. “Must be able to play and act,” he added.

On the poster, which has the caption “casting call”, we see Barât sporting a pair of shades in front of a green and yellow neon sign. Those interested are pointed towards the email address TheHeartlessPeople@gmail.com for further details.

The post was also shared on The Libertines’ social platforms. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, last month saw The Libertines confirm their first 2019 show. Pete Doherty and the band will take to the stage at Coventry’s Coombe Weekender in August, joining the likes of Tom Grennan and Circa Waves.

Offering an update on the indie outfit’s latest recording plans, Carl Barat said last year: “I tend to lock myself away in my little bunker as I can be lazy, I can’t work under the pressure of thinking I need to write a fucking hit.

“I’ve got a lot of ideas for this album,” he added. “Ones which I need to chat about with the boys.”

Elsewhere, Pete Doherty recently released an album with new band The Puta Madres. He’ll be taking the LP on the road for a number of festival shows this summer.