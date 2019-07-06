Carl Barat shares photo from his appearance in upcoming Alan McGee biopic, ‘Creation Stories’

"80's me hanging with 80's McGee"

Carl Barat has shared a photo from his appearance in the upcoming Alan McGee biopic, Creation Stories.

Written by Irvine Welsh, the film is an adaptation of McGee’s acclaimed autobiography, Creation Stories – Riots, Raves and Running a Record Label. Trainspotting director Danny Boyle is working on the film as an executive producer whilst Nick Moran (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) directs.

McGee’s Creation Records was founded in 1983 and was home to a string of successful artists including Oasis, Primal Scream, Teenage Fanclub and My Bloody Valentine until its end in 1999. As well as having a number of labels since, McGee has been managing bands in recent years including The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Happy Mondays.

Following the release of the first photos from the biopic, Barat’s picture shows himself and actor Ewen Bremner (as McGee) on set and in costume. Posting the image to Instagram, the caption reads: “80’s me hanging with 80’s McGee.”

“It’s like ‘Trainspotting does Creation’, if you can get into that concept,” McGee said of the movie to NME earlier this year (April 16). “There’s one scene where there are two Sony executives fucking each other up the arse and I’m there watching. I think it’s going to be quite funny.”

Asked if it would bare any resemblance to the recent adaptation of the ’90s music mayhem in Kill Your Friends, McGee replied: “I think John Niven is really talented. He’s taken it and done his own thing with it, but my book is pretty much what happened. The actual film is Irvine’s fucking version of it.

“It’s got me and my dad walking into the sunset, but I haven’t fucking spoken to my dad for 30 years so it ain’t gonna be that realistic.”

Meanwhile, Carl Barat has given an update on the status of The Libertines‘ fourth studio album, revealing that writing sessions have already begun.

Fresh off the plane from a recent tour of China, South Korea and Japan, The Libertines frontman sat down with Red Stripe and when asked about the status of his and bandmate Pete Doherty’s next album, he revealed that the “dates are in our studio diary.”