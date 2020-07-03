DJ Carl Cox says illegal raves are “happening out of frustration”

Illegal raves taking place across the UK are a result of young people feeling frustrated that nightclubs are still closed, DJ Carl Cox has said.

The house music pioneer told Sky News that illegal gatherings are gaining popularity because there is no definite timeline for festivals and clubs reopening.

It comes after a series of raves in Manchester last month, where a man died of a suspected overdose, a woman was raped, and three people were stabbed.

While Cox said he could understand the frustration of clubbers, he stressed that illegal parties are not the answer.

“These illegal parties are basically done out of frustration. Just done out of showing it’s our right to do what we want to do. It’s not the answer to this,” he said.

Condemning last month’s raves as a clear breach of coronavirus legislation, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes said officers “were met with violence, resulting in items being thrown and a police car being vandalised.”

Sacha Lord, the night-time economy adviser for the region added: “If you are one of the morons who attended one of the illegal raves in Partington and Daisy Nook last night, you are a disgrace.

“You’ve now put yourselves, your friends, your families and loved ones at risk. I’ve seen some of the footage. You aren’t clubbers. Just selfish idiots.”

In the UK, clubs and independent venues are yet to receive a definitive date for reopening, although the government set out a five-step plan last week.

Billed as a “phased return” to business, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he wanted to “raise the curtain on live performances” as soon as possible.

In turn, the Music Venue Trust unveiled their own five step road map plan to help the arts sector rebuild following the coronavirus pandemic, after the government published their own advice this morning.