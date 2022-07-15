Carla J Easton and Frightened Rabbit’s Simon Liddell announce debut album as Poster Paints

Poster Paints, the Scottish indie-pop duo made up of vocalist Carla J Easton of TeenCanteen and Frightened Rabbit‘s Simon Liddell, have announced their debut album.

The pair first met through Eugene Kelly of The Vaselines, for whom Easton has played keyboards. They shared their melodic, shoegaze-tinged single ‘Never Saw It Coming’ in 2021, which followed debut single ‘Number 1’. Poster Paints then released a surprise EP titled ‘Blood Orange’ in 2022.

The self-titled debut album is due out on October 14 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. / Olive Grove Records. Alongside the album announcement, the duo have shared lead single ‘Falling Hard’, which arrives with a visual directed by Austin Temby.

Speaking of the new single, Easton said: “This song was a bit of a writing experiment. Si sent me the track which is 3 minutes of summer guitar pop.

“I had recently been doing a lot of free writing in the morning (where you write non-stop without thinking and the only rule is to fill 3 pages of your notebook – also called ‘Morning Pages’) and had ended up down a route recalling an ill-fated attempt to get what I want one hot Summer and subsequently falling from grace, splitting my shin open in the process. But I never gave up. It’s a relentless 3 minutes of chasing dreams born from the uncensored pages of my notebook.”

After the release of their debut single, Poster Paints announced that they would be supporting Teenage Fanclub on a run of Scottish shows. These were followed by their own debut headline gigs, plus support slots with Belle & Sebastian and Admiral Fallow.

“The project started as an accident before the pandemic kicked off,” Easton said of their beginnings. “Si had sent me an instrumental for a piece he had scored for a short film and asked if I could put some vocals on it.

“I completely misunderstood what he was asking me to do and wrote an entire song to the piece of music and emailed it back to him. When harsh lockdowns kicked in, we both decided we would try and do some more songs like this – it was a way to keep collaborating when you couldn’t even go for a walk outside with someone from another household never mind be in a rehearsal room with someone.”

Poster Paints are due to play a date supporting Sacred Paws at Edinburgh’s Summerhall on August 6, as well as the Jupiter Rising Festival on August 26.

‘Poster Paints’ tracklist:

‘Still Got You’

‘Number One’

‘Not Sorry’

‘Never Saw It Coming’

‘Circus Moving On’

‘Falling Hard’

‘Ribbons’ ft. Lomond Campbell

‘Rupture’

‘Hard To Sweeten’

‘My Song’