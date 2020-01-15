Instrument manufacturer Yamaha has released a statement in which they’ve asked their customers to stop hiding inside their instrument cases.

A tweet from Yamaha Wind, the Japanese account that oversees the company’s wind instruments, made the plea following online mimicry of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn.

Ghosn had apparently hidden inside a musical equipment case in order to flee Japan while awaiting trial for high-profile financial crimes.

Translated from Japanese, the tweet reads: “We won’t mention the reason, but there have been many tweets about climbing inside large musical instrument cases. A warning after any unfortunate accident would be too late, so we ask everyone not to try it.”

Japanese Twitter users had started a trend of posting photos of themselves hidden in instrument cases via a hashtag that translates as ‘Playing Ghosn’.

Ghosn’s escape from Japan last month caused international headlines. The Brazilian-born businessman was arrested in November 2018 and has been charged with crimes including underreporting his pay package, breach of trust and financial misconduct.

While awaiting trial last month, Ghosn managed to flee Japan for Lebanon, and is believed to have escaped detection at Japan’s Kansai international airport by hiding inside a case for audio equipment that was too big for their X-Rays.

Having appeared in Lebanon on New Year’s Eve, Ghosn declined to confirm the method of his escape, but said: “I have not fled justice – I have escaped injustice and political persecution.”