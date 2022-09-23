Carly Rae Jepsen announces 2023 UK and Ireland tour

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2023 – tickets will be available from here.

The Canadian singer is due to hit the road early next year in support of her fifth studio album, ‘The Loneliest Time’, which is due out on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope (pre-order here).

Kicking off in Dublin on February 5, the UK/Ireland leg of Jepsen’s ‘So Nice’ tour will also include shows in Leeds (February 7), Glasgow (8), Manchester (9), Birmingham (11), Bristol (12) and Brighton (13).

Advertisement

The stint is set to culminate with a performance at Alexandra Palace in north London on February 15. Support will come from French musician Lewis Ofman, who collaborated with Jepsen on ‘Move Me’ this summer.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am next Friday (September 30) – you’ll be able to purchase yours from here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale on Wednesday (28) by pre-ordering ‘The Loneliest Time’ here before Tuesday (27).

Jepsen’s UK and Ireland gigs will follow on from her 2022 North American tour, which began earlier this week.

The pop artist has already shared three songs from ‘The Loneliest Time’: ‘Western Wind’, ‘Beach House’ and most recently ‘Talking To Yourself’.

Jepsen’s new record will feature a range of collaborators including Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer and Alex Hope.

Advertisement

Announcing the full-length project on social media, Jepsen wrote: “I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”

Carly Rae Jepsen’s full UK/Ireland live itinerary is as follows:

FEBRUARY 2023

5 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

7 – O2 Academy, Leeds

8 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

9 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

11 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

12 – O2 Academy, Bristol

13 – The Dome, Brighton

15 – Alexandra Palace, London