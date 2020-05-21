Carly Rae Jepsen appears to tease release of ‘Dedicated Side B’

Carly Rae Jepsen has sent fans into a frenzy by appearing to confirm the forthcoming release of ‘Dedicated Side B’.

Taking to social media, Jepsen posted a video showing tweets and messages from fans asking for the B side to her 2019 album ‘Dedicated’ before displaying the album title, made up of only the letter B.

Fans have suspected the release of ‘Dedicated Side B’ was coming for a while now, after the r/Popheads subreddit noticed Carly had been liking tweets related to new music, according to Paper Mag.

Then, Jepsen celebrated the one year anniversary of ‘Dedicated’ by posting a video that ended with the words ‘Happy Birthday Dedicated’ while just the ‘B’ was left blinking on screen.

While there’s no release date for ‘Dedicated Side B’ yet, it looks like fans can expect it in the near future. This will be the first release of new music since she dropped the loose single ‘Let’s Be Friends’ earlier this year.

‘Dedicated’ was released on May 17 of last year, spawning the singles ‘Now That I Found You’, ‘Party For One’, ‘No Drug Like Me’, ‘Too Much’ and ‘Want You In My Room’.

Late last year, Jepsen released a cover of No Doubt’s ‘Don’t Speak’ as part of her Spotify Singles series.