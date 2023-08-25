Carly Rae Jepsen joins artists to leave Scooter Braun’s management roster

Carly Rae Jepsen has been confirmed as the latest artist to have exited Scooter Braun’s management roster.

Braun is one of the most successful managers in the world, with clients including Justin Bieber, David Guetta, and Black Eyed Peas on his roster, as per his official website.

Earlier this week, however, it was reported that Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande had parted ways with their manager.

Now, representatives for Jepsen have confirmed that she is no longer working with Braun, and apparently hasn’t for some time, according Associated Press. Representatives for BabyJake and Asher Roth told the agency the same.

A person close to Idina Menzel also told AP that the singer is no longer managed by Braun, but was not authorised to speak publicly. However, a representative for Ava Max confirmed that she is still represented by Braun.

While the music mogul hasn’t issued a public statement yet, he did share a jokey response to reports of the mass exodus of artists seeking new management. “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself,” he wrote on X/Twitter earlier this week.

Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) August 22, 2023

Braun is known for helping to launch the career of a 12-year-old Bieber after seeing him performing on YouTube. He’s since gone on to represent him for 15 years, and Bieber’s name has been included in rumours circulating relating to departures this week.

In recent years, Braun has faced controversy after apparently denying Taylor Swift her masters’ recordings. Last year it was reported that he had regrets about how he handled the sale of Swift‘s masters.

The feud between the two started back in 2019 when he bought her former record label Big Machine for $300 million (£227million) through his investment group Ithaca Holdings.

In late 2020, Swift then confirmed that the ownership of her back catalogue had changed hands again for the second time within two years. She also shared a statement in which she said that the master recordings “were not for sale to me” and said that she believed the deal “stripped me of my life’s work”.