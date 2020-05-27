Carly Rae Jepsen has revealed that she’s already made an “entire quarantine album” during lockdown alongside longtime collaborator Tavish Crowe.

The prolific pop star only just released her surprise new record ‘Dedicated Side B’ last week – a companion release to her 2019 LP, ‘Dedicated’.

Speaking on the Switched On Pop podcast, Jepsen explained: “Tavish [Crowe] and I have already made an entire quarantine album, and it is very different, it’s kind of fun! We had to do it around Zoom or things like that so it’s been like a challenge but a really fun one! You kind of write differently that way.”

The ‘Want You In My Room’ singer suggested the process offered advantages as well as limitations. “You have more time to have space inbetween the decisions you’re making and more time to kind of be away from the song for a minute,” she explained in the interview, “so I find it to be a whole new style of going at it, and I like it.”

‘Dedicated Side B’, which features a collaboration with Bleachers (a project of Jack Antonoff), is the first release of Jepsen’s since she dropped the one-off track ‘Let’s Be Friends’ earlier this year.

Hopefully, the quarantine record won’t share the same fate as Jepsen’s disco album, which she revealed existed last year, but said would never see the light of day.

Speaking to SF Weekly, she explained that she “had an album I named ‘Disco Sweat’ that will probably never be released, and shouldn’t.”

The record reflected Jepsen’s hopes to create “an understated disco, living room dance party thing”, she explained, adding that it was influenced by her time in Sweden exploring the discographies of ABBA and other 70s-era disco acts.