Carly Rae Jepsen is finally touring her new album ‘Dedicated’ in the UK and Europe.

‘Dedicated‘ was released in May, but the newly-announced shows are the first concerts Jepsen has played for the album on these shores.

There are just two UK shows as part of the run – the tour opens on February 7 at Manchester Albert Hall, before a show the following night at London Roundhouse.

The tour then visits six countries throughout Europe, ending in Norway on February 21.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Friday (December 6), with a presale starting at 10am on Wednesday. Tickets will be available from this link here.

The full tour dates can be seen below.

The tour comes after Jepsen revealed recently that she is considering writing a musical. She told Metro: “I’ve been talking about writing a pop musical. That’s a really fun dream. It was a friends meeting that turned into a business meeting. We were collaborating and performing, and our musical producer was ‘What do you do with the rest of your songs?’

“It’s maybe a five, ten year plan, because it would take a lot of time to create. But, yeah, it’s always been something I’ve dreamed about doing.”

Carly Rae Jepsen will tour in February. Dates are:

February 7: Manchester Albert Hall

February 8: London Roundhouse

February 10: Paris L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix

February 12: Amsterdam Paradiso Noord

February 13: Brussels La Madeleine

February 15: Cologne Essigfabrik

February 16: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36

February 18: Munich Tonhalle

February 20: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus

February 21: Oslo Sentrum Scene