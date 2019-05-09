The fourth single from Jepsen's first album in four years

Carly Rae Jepsen has shared her latest single ‘Too Much’, the latest to be taken from her forthcoming fourth album ‘Dedicated’.

The track follows the release of two lovestruck singles ‘Now That I Found You’ and ‘No Drug Like Me’ in February, and ‘Party For One’ back in late 2018.

No tracklist has been confirmed for the record, but all four of the singles are set to appear.

‘Dedicated’ is released on May 17, and Jepsen will support it with a lengthy run of North American tour dates, as well as a special, intimate show at London’s XOYO this month, her first headline show in the UK since 2015.

The singer shared the artwork for the album at the start of last month, which sees her sat on the floor with her back to the camera. The title and release date are handwritten in the top right-hand corner.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The Canadian pop star last released a proper record in 2015’s ‘Emotion’. A year later, she put out a collection of outtakes from that album’s recording sessions, called ‘Emotion Side B’.

She also collaborated with Charli XCX last year on ‘Backseat’, which the pair performed live in LA along with a take on Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’.

In other news, Jepsen revealed this year that she once watched – and covertly filmed – Seal eat an entire loaf of bread in one go.