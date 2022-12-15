Carly Rae Jepsen takes over Broadway in glamorous new ‘Surrender My Heart’ video

Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new Broadway-inspired video for her new single ‘Surrender My Heart’.

The track appears on the singer’s recent album ‘The Loneliest Time’ and sees her team up with Lenovo and director Brantley Gutierrez.

In the video a whole Broadway show is set up as multidisciplinary artists and creatives come in and out of shot in the theatre.

Advertisement

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the concept behind the video, Jepsen said: “What I really want to capture in this music video … is that there is like a no-good, terrible, horrible bad day going down for a few different women within the production, maybe myself, maybe a ballerina, maybe somebody else involved, and through the support of each other and the behind-the-scenes kind of chaos, that we’re able to pull off the mini miracle of what it is to be in a Broadway situation.”

“There was something that sparked in that moment for me of kind of crossing the idea of bringing a ballerina, maybe bringing some other kind of true-blue Broadway stars in line with this project and making it a crossing of worlds in the best possible way,” she added.

Watch the new ‘Surrender My Heart’ video below.

Reviewing ‘The Loneliest Time’ upon its release in October, NME wrote: “Fully fleshed out pop songs with endless charm, if this is what living in the moment sounds like, it suits her.”

Next year, Jepsen will return to the UK and Ireland for a headline tour, culminating with a performance at Alexandra Palace in north London on February 15.

Advertisement

Support will come from French musician Lewis Ofman, who collaborated with Jepsen on ‘Move Me’ this summer.

You can purchase your tickets here and see the full list of tour dates below.

FEBRUARY 2023

05 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

07 – O2 Academy, Leeds

08 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

09 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

11 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

12 – O2 Academy, Bristol

13 – The Dome, Brighton

15 – Alexandra Palace, London