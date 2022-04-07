Carly Rae Jepsen teases new music with ‘Western Wind’ billboard

Carly Rae Jepsen has teased the release of new music with a social media update and a ‘Western Wind’ billboard.

Earlier this week (April 4), Jepsen posted a map of California to social media featuring lines such as “Coming in like a western wind,” “Reminding me love that it’s all connected,” “First bloom, you know it’s spring”, “Do you feel home in all directions?” and “A celebration, a jubilation.”

Captioning the post, Jepsen wrote “x marks the spot” with a cross visible on the map at exit 130.

x marks the spot pic.twitter.com/ic3dKGa2H6 — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) April 4, 2022

Advertisement

That was followed yesterday (April 6) by updated profile pictures across social media alongside the caption “first bloom…” An image of a billboard was also shared, teasing something called ‘Western Wind’ alongside a phone number.

People calling 213-732-3275 can hear a pre-recorded message from Jepsen. “​​Hello. You’ve reached the Carly Rae Jepsen hotline. Text me here to stay in the loop on all the kinds of things: new music, tour, secrets that I haven’t even come up with yet. News… no, wait, there will be no news. Sorry. But there will be music for sure,” she says.

CARLY RAE JEPSEN IS BACK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/11RuduR8uO — Aritano (@PipocaAritana) April 7, 2022

She last released an album in 2020, with ‘Dedicated Side B’ however, she also released the standalone single ‘Me And The Boys In The Band’ later that year.

The “pick me up” track was written as an ode to life on the road, with Jepsen saying “Here’s to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here’s to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best. Can’t wait for more.”

Advertisement

In 2020, Jespen also confirmed she’d made an “entire quarantine album” during lockdown. “It is very different,” she promised.

Later this month, she will play Coachella festival alongside headliners Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. Following Kanye West pulling out, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd will now be stepping up as the third headliners.

This year’s festival – the first since 2019 – is set to run across two weekends (April 15-17 and April 22-24) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California with Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx and Run the Jewels also set to appear.