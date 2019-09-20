Carly Rae Jepsen preps for a fancy date in dreamy ‘Want You In My Room’ music video

Another visual from ‘Dedicated’

Carly Rae Jepsen has released a romantic new music video for ‘Want You In My Room’. Check it out below.

The dreamy, pastel-hued clip was directed by Andrew Donoho, who’s previously worked on music videos for Khalid, Twenty One Pilots and Janelle Monae. ‘Want You In My Room’ is the latest cut from Jepsen’s fourth studio offering, ‘Dedicated’, to receive the visual treatment. It follows videos for ‘Now That I Found You’, ‘Too Much’ and ‘Party For One’. Watch it here:

‘Dedicated’ is Jepsen’s first LP in over four years and the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s ‘Emotion’. Her new record arrived earlier in May and received a four-star review from NME’s Hannah Mylrea, who praised the album as a “sparkling collection of lively and stylised pop tunes”.

“Following up the cult favourite that was ‘Emotion’ was always going to be a tough ask, but Jepsen has done a more than admirable job with her fourth album,” Mylrea added.

Jepsen previously revealed in a Reddit AMA that she co-penned ‘Want You In My Room’ with frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff. “We kind of danced, screamed, and shouted at each other until it was written,” she wrote.

In May, Jepsen returned to London for an intimate gig at XOYO. It was the Canadian pop star’s first UK headline show in four years.