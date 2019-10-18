Run a play with me

Carly Rae Jepsen has talked about the possibility of writing a musical before starting work on a new album, according a new interview.

Asked about a new record, the ‘Cut To The Feeling’ singer told Metro she had other ideas in mind. “I don’t think I’ll be jumping directly into a new album – maybe another project,” she said. “I’ve been talking about writing a pop musical. That’s a really fun dream. It was a friends meeting that turned into a business meeting. We were collaborating and performing, and our musical producer was like ‘what do you do with the rest of your songs?’

“It’s maybe a five, ten year plan because it would take a lot of time to create, but yeah, it’s always been something I’ve dreamed about doing.” Watch the new video for ‘Want You In My Room’ below.

The 33-year-old has acted before, playing the leading role in the Broadway production of Cinderella and starring as Frenchy in Fox’s Grease: Live. “I really enjoyed Cinderella, but Fox Live was a little scary for me. I got through it, but I was so scared. It would have to be the right thing. It doesn’t mean I’m not interested in theatre and acting, but it would have to be the right thing and that I felt comfortable.”

In a 4-star review of ‘Dedicated’ in May, NME said: “Following up the cult favourite that was ‘Emotion’ was always going to be a tough ask, but Jepsen has done a more than admirable job with her fourth album. Filled with lively, stylised pop tunes, she’s once again proven that she’s not just that girl from ‘Call Me Maybe’.”