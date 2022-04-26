Caroline Flack’s family announce festival in her memory

A one-day festival has been announced by the friends and family of Caroline Flack, in celebration of the late TV presenter’s life.

The former Love Island presenter was found dead at her London home in 2020, with an inquest later confirming that Flack had taken her own life.

The one-off event, which has seen contributions from Flack’s friends including Dawn O’Porter and comedian Keith Lemon, is due to take place at Berkshire’s Englefield Estate on July 25.

The festival is set to include appearances from Natalie Imbruglia, Louise Redknapp, Fleur East, Paddy McGuinness, Joel Dommett and Noel Fielding, with more to be announced.

All profits will be split between charities such as Mind, Samaritans, Choose Love and Charlie Waller Trust. Find more info about the event and tickets here.

Flack’s mother Christine said in a statement: “My Caroline was never more herself or happier than at a music festival with her sister and her friends. Flackstock is the wonderful idea of those who knew her best and the perfect way to remember her singing, dancing and most of all laughing.”

Excited to announce Flackstock at Englefield House on 25 July 2022. An evening of live music, dance & comedy in aid of @MindCharity, @samaritans, @chooselove & @CharlieWallerUK charities, in association with @HeritageLiveGCE & @McDonalds Register for tix https://t.co/yQ1vY6ai1e🌟 pic.twitter.com/cKSnwmeveT — Flackstock (@flackstock) April 26, 2022

She continued: “Not only is Flackstock the most positive way to honour Carrie but charities that she loved with benefit from the proceeds.

“A big thank you to everyone involved for all their hard work – to Natalie for the mad idea, Giles Cooper Entertainment and Englefield House who saved the day, Live Nation and to all the brilliant sponsors.

“My family are so proud that so many people who knew Carrie loved her so very much.”

For help and advice on mental health: