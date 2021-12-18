Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens set to join Charli XCX on ‘SNL’

Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens will join Charli XCX on this tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the latter revealed on social media yesterday (Friday 17).

In her post, the night before the performance, the singer said simply: “bringing some friends to snl…”

Advertisement

Charli XCX, along with Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens, released a collaborative single ‘New Shapes’, last month. The track is lifted from Charli XCX’s forthcoming studio album, ‘CRASH’, set for release on March 18, 2022. The album will also feature September’s single, ‘Good Ones’.

The December 18 SNL episode will be hosted by actor Paul Rudd. In a promo for the next instalment of the popular variety show, Rudd jokingly mispronounced Charli XCX’s name.

Earlier this week, Charli XCX released the trailer for her forthcoming documentary Alone Together.

The film documents the creation of the singer’s lockdown album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’, while in isolation in 2020.

Upon the release of the artist’s fourth studio album, NME said in a four-star review, “this wonky pop record perfectly encapsulates the disorientating mood of our current, bizarre times.

Advertisement

“Despite the crunching production, her knack for a killer pop hook permeates the entire record.”