Caroline Polachek announces 2023 tour and shares ‘Welcome To My Island’ video

Caroline Polachek has announced a 2023 European and North American tour and released the video for her new single ‘Welcome To My Island’ – purchase tickets here and watch the video below.

The US singer will kick off the UK leg of ‘The Spiraling Tour’ in Brighton on February 10, followed by dates in Leeds, Oxford, London, Manchester and Bristol. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

A string of European dates will follow later in the month, starting in Paris on February 18 before rounding up in Antwerp on February 27.

The former Chairlift singer will then continue the tour in the US, starting in Philadelphia on April 14 before a closing show in New York on May 20. US pre-sale starts Wednesday (December 13) at 10 am local time, while general sale starts Friday, December 16 at 10am local time.

Support for all UK and European dates will come from Doss, while special guests throughout the US tour will include Ethel Cain, Sudan Archives, George Clanton, Toro Y Moi, Alex G and Magdalena Bay.

Check out the full list of dates on the poster below.

Polachek has also shared the new music video for ‘Welcome To My Island’, which sees her erupt with a lava like substance in front of a volcano, dance atop a table and frolic on the beach.

The single, produced by her alongside Dan Nigro, Danny L Harle, A. G. Cook and Jim E-Stack, was announced earlier this month and followed on from ‘Billions’, which arrived earlier this year and came just weeks after the musician shared a track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days.

Her new album, ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, is due to be released digitally on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023, with physical formats to follow on April 14. You can pre-order the album here.

Check out the video below.

Elsewhere, it was recently announced that Polachek would be headlining Wide Awake 2023 in London. She’ll be joined by Daniel Avery (live), Shygirl, Coucou Chloe, Blondeshell, Jockstrap and Joy Orbison.

The event, which won the Best Small Festival award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, will return to Brockwell Park in south London on Saturday, May 27. You can purchase available here.