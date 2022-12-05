Caroline Polachek announces new album, shares single ‘Welcome To My Island’

Caroline Polachek has announced details of her new album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ – listen to lead single ‘Welcome To My Island’ below.

‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ is due to be released digitally on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023, with physical formats to follow on April 14. You can pre-order the album here.

Aside from news about the album, Polachek has released her new single ‘Welcome To My Island’, which she announced on social media last week.

The former Chairlift frontwoman shared the track’s artwork and wrote: “WELCOME TO MY ISLAND. Out Monday”.

Produced by Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle, A. G. Cook and Jim E-Stack, the track features a mechanical vocal line from Polachek, accompanied by a euphoric hook, with the chorus giving the album it’s title.

‘Welcome To My Island’ follows ‘Sunset’, which the singer-songwriter released in October. The single followed on from ‘Billions’, which arrived earlier this year and came just weeks after the musician shared a track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days.

Polachek confirmed earlier this year that she was in the studio working on her second album, which would be the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Pang’.

In other news, it was announced last month that Polachek would be headlining Wide Awake 2023 in London. She’ll be joined by Daniel Avery (live), Shygirl, Coucou Chloe, Blondeshell, Jockstrap and Joy Orbison.

The event, which won the Best Small Festival award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, will return to Brockwell Park in south London on Saturday, May 27. Tickets are available here.