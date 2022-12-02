Caroline Polachek announces new single ‘Welcome To My Island’

Caroline Polachek has announced details of her new single ‘Welcome To My Island’, which will be released on Monday (December 5).

The former Chairlift frontwoman announced the news on her social media, sharing the artwork and simply writing: “WELCOME TO MY ISLAND. Out Monday”.

She also shared a snippet of the single on TikTok, in a video which shows her singing along to the track while running outside on a street – see below.

Advertisement

‘Welcome To My Island’ follows ‘Sunset’, which the singer-songwriter released in October. The single followed on from ‘Billions’, which arrived earlier this year and came just weeks after the musician shared a track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days.

Polachek also confirmed earlier this year that she was in the studio working on her second album, which would be the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Pang’.

She was due to kick off a UK and European tour in support of ‘Pang’ in October but recently pushed the dates back to 2023 in order to complete work on her new album. She also confirmed she would not be joining Flume on the producer’s homecoming Australian tour in November.

In other news, it was announced last month that Polachek would be headlining Wide Awake 2023 in London. She’ll be joined by Daniel Avery (live), Shygirl, Coucou Chloe, Blondeshell, Jockstrap and Joy Orbison.

The event, which won the Best Small Festival award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, will return to Brockwell Park in south London on Saturday, May 27. Tickets are available here.