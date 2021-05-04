Caroline Polachek announces one-off UK live show for later this year

Caroline Polachek has announced a one-off UK live date, set to take place in London later this year.

The US musician will perform three shows in the second half of 2021, marking her return to the stage as America and the UK ease out of lockdown.

Polachek will first headline Los Angeles’ Greek Theater on August 5 with support from Alex G and Molly Lewis, before heading to London’s Roundhouse on October 28. She will supported at that date by oklou.

To close out the year, she will then bring her live act to New York’s Terminal 5 on December 2. Oklou and Arooj Aftab will open for her at that gig.

Tickets for the shows will be available for pre-sale from tomorrow (May 5) at 10am ET (3pm BST) and on general sale from 10am ET on Friday (May 7). You can buy tickets and find more information here.

Polachek released her third solo album – and first under her given name after releases as Ramona Lisa and CEP – ‘Pang’ in October 2019. It featured the singles ‘Door’, ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’, ‘Ocean Of Tears’ and more.

Last year, she shared an instrumental version of the album “for karaoke / cover / shower singing / editing pleasure.”

Meanwhile, last month, the former Chairlift singer remixed A.G. Cook’s ‘Oh Yeah’, adding her own vocals, harmonies and bagpipes to the track. “Sometimes when autotuned vocals make those flickery clusters of missed-notes, it reminds me of bagpipe ornamentation,” she said of the remix.

“And that place where the brutally casual and the technically virtuosic meet…well it feels very A. G. Cook.”