Caroline Polachek has announced a UK and European headline tour for later this year – tickets will be available here.

The former Chairlift frontwoman will hit the road in October in support of her debut solo album ‘Pang’, which came out in 2019.

Kicking off on October 16 in Berlin, the stint will also include performances in Hamburg (October 17), Paris (21), Amsterdam (24) and other European cities before Polachek’s UK leg commences in Brighton on October 27.

Further dates are scheduled for Leeds (28), Manchester (29) and Bristol on November 1. Additionally, Polachek will perform a Halloween show at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on October 31.

French performer and producer Oklou – who remixed Polachek’s single ‘Door’ in 2020 – will appear as the opening support act.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST next Friday (May 20) – you can purchase yours from here. Fans in the UK can sign up to access a pre-sale here.

Polachek last played in London back in October at The Roundhouse in Camden. In a four-star review of that gig, NME wrote: “Tonight’s crowd is undoubtedly one of the loudest to ever fill the Roundhouse […] It’s visibly overwhelming for Polachek, who places her hands over her heart and smiles back.”

Following appearances at last month’s Coachella, Polachek is set to perform at Glastonbury 2022, Latitude and All Points East over the summer as well as various other European festivals.

The musician supported Dua Lipa on her US ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour earlier this year, but was forced to pull out of some dates after sustaining an ankle injury.