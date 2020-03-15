Caroline Polachek says she may have caught the coronavirus

Caroline Polachek has revealed she is suffering with a number of symptoms associated with COVID-19, and believes she may have caught the coronavirus.

The ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’ singer updated fans with an Instagram story yesterday (March 14).

“Hey guys, I am very bummed to say I have what I think is coronavirus,” the video begins. “I started coming down with symptoms last night: fever, dry cough, nausea, migraines, and I guess for now it just feels like a bad flu.

“Obviously, there’s no way to know right now with the shortage of tests available. But for the sake of safety, I’m in full quarantine and will be for a while. Stay safe, stay inside.”

In two follow-up videos today, also shared to Instagram stories, Polachek added that she was feeling slightly better, and appealed to fans not to go out to bars and restaurants while official recommendations still focus on social distancing.

Earlier today, Ariana Grande urged her fans to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously, criticising what she calls the “stupid and privileged” approach of many people not worried about the outbreak.

“it is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly,” she wrote in a statement posted on social media. “the ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now.”