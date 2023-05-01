Caroline Polachek brings out Charli XCX and Weyes Blood at huge LA gig

Caroline Polachek played a huge Los Angeles gig this weekend (April 29), and was joined by special guests Charli XCX, Sudan Archives and Weyes Blood.

Polachek is currently on tour in the US on the back of her second solo album, ‘Desire, I Want to Turn Into You’, and both Charli and Weyes Blood – aka Natalie Merring – were on hand to perform versions of songs from the LP.

Charli came on stage to perform her recent remix of ‘Welcome To My Island’, which she released with her partner and The 1975 drummer George Daniel and gave a live debut to at Coachella last month.

Weyes Blood was then on hand to duet with Polachek on a comparatively subdued rendition of ‘Butterfly Nest’. Sudan Archives then appeared to perform ‘Blood And Butter’ with Polachek.

See footage of the collaborations below.

Back in February, Charli spoke to NME on the BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet about being asked to remix ‘Welcome to My Island’. “It was so fun,” she said. “I made it with my boyfriend [Daniel], and we love Caroline. I’m such a huge fan of Caroline.”

She added: “I think she is just legendary. She is an angel sent from above, I just love her. And I was honoured when she asked me to remix her song because she’s such an incredible writer and producer.”

‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ was released on Valentine’s Day (February 14) and follows 2019’s ‘Pang’. In a three-star review, NME wrote: “It would be unfair to call the album a time capsule of present times, however chaotic those are, as it feels like the uneven collection might morph into something else when revisiting it next week.”