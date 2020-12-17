Caroline Polachek delivers elegant cover of The Corrs’ ‘Breathless’

Caroline Polachek has shared a new cover version of The Corrs‘ 2000 single ‘Breathless. You can take a listen below.

Produced by PC Music’s Danny L Harle, the elegant rendition will feature as a bonus track on Polachek’s forthcoming vinyl release ‘Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection’.

Released digitally and on grey marble vinyl, the album is out next spring, and features reworkings of a number of tracks from Polachek’s acclaimed 2019 LP ‘Pang’.

A number of tracks from the collection have already been released. Last week, Polachek shared a Toro y Moi remix of her song ‘Hit Me Where It Hurts’ featuring Deftones‘ Chino Moreno.

She also shared ‘Pang‘ remixes by George Clanton, Oklou and Umru as part of the release. A remix of ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’ by A.G. Cook arrived last year.

The vinyl edition, which is limited to just 3,000 copies, features three exclusives: ‘The Gate [Extended Mix]’, ‘New Normal [Abnormal Mix]’, and ‘Parachute [Reverse Mix]’.

NME gave ‘Pang’ a four-star review upon its release, writing “the Chairlift singer has crystallised years of musical exploration (which included a Beyoncé co-write) into her innovative first solo record under her own name

“Bold and brazen – a yearning pang in sonic form – this album is a concentration of Polachek’s previous releases. She’s combined the joy of Chairlift, the atmospheric mastery of Ramona Lisa and the experimentalism of CEP. The result is a Caroline Polachek record in its most distilled and fully realised form.”