Caroline Polachek pulls out of Dua Lipa support tour with ankle tear

Caroline Polachek is pulling out of her remaining US arena tour dates in support of Dua Lipa after sustaining an ankle injury.

Polachek has joined Lipa on the road in the States for the last month on the ‘Future Nostalgia’ arena tour, which has three dates left.

In a new post on Instagram, Polachek revealed that she had an accident on her tour bus, where she fell down the stairs and tore her ankle.

Advertisement

“Life comes at you fast..” she wrote. “i had a bad fall today down the stairs of our tour bus and tore my ankle, now back from the hospital but can’t walk on it for ten days. So heartbroken to now not be able to perform with @dualipa at the last couple shows of this absolute dream tour.”

Polachek will not perform at tomorrow’s (March 29) show at Portland’s Moda Center, Thursday’s (March 31) gig at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle or Friday’s (April 1) tour closer at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

Her planned headline show on Wednesday (March 30) in Tacoma, Washington is also off.

Last month, Polachek returned with a brand new single called ‘Billions’. The track is the former Chairlift singer’s first solo material since 2021’s ‘Bunny Is A Rider’, while she teamed up with Charli XCX and Christine & the Queens for ‘New Shapes’ late last year.

Advertisement

For Dua Lipa, a UK and European tour for ‘Future Nostalgia’ is set to follow the US run, beginning in mid-April and running until June.

See the dates below.

APRIL 2022

15 – Manchester, AO Arena

17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

18 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

20 – Dublin, 3Arena

21 – Dublin, 3Arena

23 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

24 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

26 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

MAY 2022

2 – London, The O2

3 – London, The O2

6 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

7 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis (new date)

9 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

10 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

12 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

17 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

18 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome (new date)

20 – Zurich, Hallenstadion (new date)

22 – Munich, Olympiahalle (new date)

23 – Vienna, Stadhalle (new date)

25 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

26 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum (new date)

28 – Bologna, Unipol Arena (new date)

30 – Lyon, Halle Tony Garnier (new date)

JUNE 2022

1 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

3 – Madrid, Wizink Center

5 – Braga, Altice Forum (new date)

6 – Lisbon, Altice Arena (new date)