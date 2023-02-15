Caroline Polachek reschedules two UK gigs due to illness

Caroline Polachek has rescheduled two UK dates on her current European tour due to illness, the artist has announced.

The star performed in London last night (February 14) and was due to continue her run of shows in Manchester tonight (15) and Bristol tomorrow (16).

Writing on Twitter earlier today, Polachek told fans: “Manchester & Bristol I’ve been looking forward to these shows for so long, but am heartbroken to find myself sick and unable to sing properly. So in order to do the music justice for you, these two shows are being rescheduled for May. All tickets stay valid!”

Advertisement

At present, the tour will now continue in Paris at Salle Pleyel on Saturday (February 18), after which Polachek will perform across the continent. Exact dates for the new shows have yet to be announced, but the musician will be back in the UK on May 27 to headline London’s Wide Awake festival.

Manchester & Bristol I’ve been looking forward to these shows for so long, but am heartbroken to find myself sick and unable to sing properly. So in order to do the music justice for you, these two shows are being rescheduled for May 🪶❤️‍🩹🌀

All tickets stay valid! — Caroline Polachek (@carolineplz) February 15, 2023

The star’s latest album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ was released yesterday and follows 2019’s ‘Pang’. In a three-star review, NME wrote: “It would be unfair to call the album a time capsule of present times, however chaotic those are, as it feels like the uneven collection might morph into something else when revisiting it next week.”

Meanwhile, Polachek has been working on a song for a new A24 film, a recent feature confirmed. “In the weeks before the album’s release, Polachek will travel back to London where she spends half the year, to rehearse tech and choreo and pick out outfits and put together backdrop video animations for her tour, which will include an on-stage ‘theatrical volcano-scape,’ all while wrapping up a song she made for an A24 film,” an article from Vulture read.

In the same piece, the musician said she was taking her European tour “at a loss”. “But it’s worth it for me,” she explained. “I’ve always leaned to the slightly riskier side of reinvestment back into the project than maybe would be wise. But it’s because I believe in it.”