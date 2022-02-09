Caroline Polachek returns with atmospheric new single ‘Billions’

Caroline Polachek has returned with a brand new single – you can watch her video for the atmospheric ‘Billions’ below.

The track is the former Chairlift singer’s first solo material since 2021’s ‘Bunny Is A Rider’, while she teamed up with Charli XCX and Christine & the Queens for ‘New Shapes’ late last year.

Speaking of the new track, which premiered on BBC Radio 1 this evening (February 9) and was produced by Polachek and Danny L Harle, Polachek said: “The overabundance of this world overwhelms me. Sometimes it seems like ultimate tragedy, the earth being pillaged and destroyed for it.

“Sometimes it seems pre-human, beyond morality, sublime. I don’t pick sides, I just live here, with you. How does it feel, being so rich?”

Watch the ‘Billions’ video and listen to its B-side, a rework of Oneohtrix Point Never‘s 2020 track ‘Long Road Home’, below:

When Polachek returned last year with the single ‘Bunny Is A Rider’, it marked her first original music since the release of her 2019 debut solo album ‘Pang’.

In between, she shared a number of remixes, covers and features, including a cover of The Corrs‘ ‘Breathless’ and her remix of A.G. Cook’s ‘Oh Yeah’.

Reviewing Polachek’s live show at London’s Roundhouse last October, NME‘s El Hunt wrote: “Tonight’s crowd is undoubtedly one of the loudest to ever fill the Roundhouse; before the encore, its industrial dome shudders with the roar of stamping feet.

“It’s visibly overwhelming for Polachek, who places her hands over her heart and smiles back. “This is my favourite show I’ve ever played in my life,” she beams.”