Caroline Polachek shares ‘So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings’ winter remix

Caroline Polachek and A.G. Cook have shared a new winter remix of Polachek’s single ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’.

The aptly-titled ‘So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings’ repurposes the original track’s lyrics to suit the winter months.

Shared as part of PC Music‘s ‘Pop Carol Christmas’ livestream fundraiser on Saturday (19 December), Polachek sings of mistletoe, Santa Claus and tinsel.

Explaining the idea behind the track on Instagram, Cook wrote: “I remember sitting by the fireplace one eventide, listening to the waxen clicks of the Pang vinyl – as I tend to do in the witching hours between dusk and dawn – when a gift was delivered to the flocculent chamber of my imagination.

“‘Not like I’m counting the days’, she mused through the phonograph, ‘but it’s been twenty-five.’ I caught my breath, ran out of the library, and rushed down the spiral staircase to the solemnly decorated vestibule where I keep the telephone. I cannot recall if it was isolation, invention, or the somnambulant whimsy that holidays are made of, but soon we had struck upon an inversion most wicked, yet somehow both merry and true.

“Ty [Caroline] for making this with me, the finale to last night’s Pop Carol. Also ty to everyone who attended & took part, was a genuinely heart warming eve.”

In the wake of the ‘Pop Carol’ livestream, A.G. Cook’s PC Music also shared a new Christmas album, ‘Pop Caroler’s Songbook’. The album features contributions from Cook, Hannah Diamond, Banoffee, umru, Aaron Cartier and more.

‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’ appears on Polachek’s debut album ‘Pang’, which came out last October.

Reviewing ‘Pang’, NME wrote: “Bold and brazen – a yearning pang in sonic form – this album is a concentration of Polachek’s previous releases. She’s combined the joy of Chairlift, the atmospheric mastery of Ramona Lisa and the experimentalism of CEP. The result is a Caroline Polachek record in its most distilled and fully realised form.”

Back in April, Polachek shared an instrumental version of ‘Pang’, available for purchase on Bandcamp. Last month, she released a cover of The Corrs’ ‘Breathless’, and will release a deluxe remix LP called ‘Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection’ on April 16 next year. Included on that EP will be a Toro y Moi remix of ‘Hit Me Where It Hurts’ featuring Deftones‘ Chino Moreno.