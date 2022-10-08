Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera

Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days.

Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.

Polachek’s aria, ‘Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il Sole Tramontare’, was produced by Danny L Harle and the title is Italian for “I Never Want To See The Sun Go Down”. Check it out below:

Polacheck was due to kick off a UK and European tour in support of her 2019 solo album ‘Pang’ later this month but recently pushed the dates back to 2023 in order to complete work on her new album. She also confirmed she would not be joining Flume on the producer’s homecoming Australian tour in November.

“It’s been an exhilarating year of playing shows and I’ve loved every second of it, but my new album is very close to being finished and I need more time off the road to give it the uninterrupted attention it requires,” said Polachek.

“This record has been a slower process for me because of all the touring during its making (‘Pang’ would have toured years earlier if not for covid) but it’s been so worth it, and the energy we’ve shared at these shows has gone straight into the new music,” she continued. “I am so grateful to have such an incredible live audience and will not let you down.”

Polachek has confirmed the release of new music though. New single ‘Sunset’ is due for release October 17, the day after her European tour was due to kick off.