Caroline Polachek to headline Wide Awake 2023 in London

Wide Awake festival has announced a second wave of acts for its 2023 edition – check out the line up below.

The event, which won the Best Small Festival award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, will return to Brockwell Park in south London on Saturday, May 27. Early bird tickets are available here from £39.50.

Organisers last month confirmed the first artists for Wide Awake ’23, including Ty Segall, Osees, A Place To Bury Strangers and Erol Alkan.

Today (November 10), it’s been announced that Caroline Polachek will headline the one-day event. She’ll be joined by Daniel Avery (live), Shygirl, Coucou Chloe, Blondeshell, Jockstrap and Joy Orbison.

The remaining new additions are as follows: Enumclaw, Molchat Doma, Oneohtrix Point Never, The Bug Club, Optimo (Espacio) The Underground Youth and Vtss. Check out the revised line-up poster below.

Organisers promise that “many more” acts – spanning “leftfield indie, post punk, electronica and techno” – will be confirmed in the coming months. Visit Wide Awake’s official website for further information.

Keith Miller, Wide Awake co-founder and booker, said in a previous statement: “There’s a feeling amongst us all at Wide Awake that the 2023 lineup is the most varied and interesting so far.”

Last year’s festival saw performances from the likes of Primal Scream, The Horrors, Bicep, Yard Act, Caribou, Working Men’s Club and Floating Points.

In a four-star review of Wide Awake 2022, NME praised the event’s “expertly-curated line-up”, adding: “Wide Awake, then, has found the perfect balance between past, present and future.”

Caroline Polachek, meanwhile, recently shared a new single called ‘Sunset’. The singer-songwriter and former Chairlift frontwoman released her debut solo album under her own name, ‘Pang’, in 2019.