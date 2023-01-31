Caroline Polachek announces collaboration with Grimes and Dido on new album

Grimes and Dido will feature on Caroline Polachek‘s new album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’.

The singer today (January 31) shared new single ‘Blood and Butter’ along with the tracklist for her second studio album under her full name, which is due out February 14.

The seventh track on the album is a song called ‘Fly To You’ featuring Grimes and Dido.

Advertisement

‘Blood and Butter’, meanwhile, is produced by regular collaborator Danny L Harle, and follows singles ‘Bunny Is A Rider’, ‘Billions’, ‘Sunset’ and ‘Welcome To My Island’.

Listen to the new song and check out the full tracklisting below.

‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’:

1. ‘Welcome To My Island’

2. ‘Pretty In Possible’

3. ‘Bunny Is A Rider’

4. ‘Sunset’

5. ‘Crude Drawing Of An Angel’

6. ‘I Believe’

7. ‘Fly To You’ (feat. Grimes and Dido)

8. ‘Blood And Butter’

9. ‘Hopedrunk Everasking’

10. ‘Butterfly Net’

11. ‘Smoke’

12. ‘Billions’

Earlier this month, Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel remixed Caroline Polachek’s ‘Welcome To My Island’. It followed Charli and Polachek’s 2021 collaboration with Christine And The Queens on ‘New Shapes’.

Advertisement

Polachek is set to kick off the UK leg of her ‘Spiraling Tour’ in Brighton on February 10, followed by dates in Leeds, Oxford, London, Manchester and Bristol. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

It was also recently announced that Polachek would be headlining Wide Awake 2023 in London.

Elsewhere, Polachek recently hit back at being called “this generation’s Kate Bush”. “While I realise it’s a huge compliment, I’m endlessly fucking annoyed by being told I’m ‘this generation’s Kate Bush’,” Polachek said. SHE is our generation’s Kate Bush, she is an active artist who’s topping the charts, and is irreplaceable.”