Nashville singer-songwriter Caroline Spence has teamed up with The National’s Matt Berninger for her latest single.

‘I Know You Know Me’ is the follow-up to Spence’s 2019 release, ‘Mint Condition’ and will be included on her yet to be named fifth studio album which is slated for release this year.

The slow-burning track opens with acoustic guitar before Spence and Berninger exchange loving sentiments over lush instrumentation, duetting, “No matter where the storm is in my mind/ It’ll never be a place that you can’t find/ You hold the candle, oh, you hold the key/ I know you know me“.

“I’m still beside myself that Matt agreed to be a part of this song,” Spence said. “I recorded my own solo version for my upcoming record, but always saw potential for it as a duet. Matt’s voice brought a new depth to the narrative and the sonic palette of this song.”

Spence also shared the inspiration behind the romantic track.

“‘I Know You Know Me’ is a song about the complex beauty of being truly known by someone, especially during times when you are feeling lost,” she said. “We all have times when we want to hide away, and it is a powerful thing to have someone who won’t let you forget yourself. That’s where this song came from.”

Spence is also set to take the road starting in mid-March. North American tour tickets are already on sale here. See a full list of dates below.

MARCH

18 – Tyler, TX – Stanleys

19 – Fort Smith, AR – Majestic

20 – Tusla, OK – Mercury Lounge

21 – Columbia, MO – Rose Music Hall

23 – Cincinnati, OH – Ludlow’s

24 – Nashville, TN – Mercury Lounge

APRIL

26 – Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy

27 – New York, NY – Rockwood Music Hall

28 – Washington DC – The Loft at City Winery

MAY

7 – Berwyn, IL – Fitzgerald’s

8 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

11 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

12 – Decatur, AL – Princess Theatre

18 – Tusla, OK – Mercury Lounge

19 – Fort Worth, TX – The Post

20 – Austin, TX – Saxon Pub

21 – Eden, TX – Green Apple Arts Center

22 – The Woodlands, TX – Dosey Doe

27 – Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic

Berninger is no stranger to writing and collaborating on candid songs about matters of the heart. Last year, in an exclusive interview with NME he discussed The National’s most recent release ‘Somebody Desperate’ which will feature on the end credits of the film ‘Cyrano’.

“I was writing a lot from my own perspective and bringing my own insecurities and my own feelings to the story,” he shared. “It’s easy to channel what these characters are going through, because we all have these deep insecurities when it comes to our hearts, and I’ve written about this stuff forever.”

The National have a busy summer of touring, including festival appearances at All Points East in London, Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Rock In Rio Lisboa among other European dates. Fans are awaiting news on the follow-up to 2019’s ‘I Am Easy To Find‘, with the band revealing that they’ve “shared a lot of ideas” for new material.