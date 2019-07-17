Carrie Brownstein on Janet Weiss’ departure from Sleater-Kinney: “It’s hard and sad”

The drummer left the band earlier this month

A few weeks after Janet Weiss announced she was leaving Sleater-Kinney, Carrie Brownstein has opened up about the drummer’s departure from the band.

Weiss stunned fans on July 1 by revealing her departure from the band she’d been part of for 24 years. The announcement came just over a month before the release date of Sleater-Kinney’s new album, ‘The Center Won’t Hold’, which was produced by St. Vincent aka Annie Clark.

Yesterday (July 16), Brownstein responded to a fan on Instagram asking why Sleater-Kinney hadn’t made a statement about their future plans (the band had made an official statement on Weiss’ departure earlier in the month).

“What am I supposed to say? She left. We asked her to stay. We tried. It’s hard and sad. Most people would ask me, ‘hey are you ok?’ That’s the human response,” Brownstein’s lengthy comment began.

“She’s left us with a job to do, a job we also expected and wanted her to be a part of,” Brownstein continued. “Her playing on this record is amazing and she’s raved about this album to us and Annie [Clark]. But we have to keep looking to the future.” Read her comment in full below:

Sleater-Kinney have confirmed that ‘The Center Won’t Hold’ will arrive as scheduled on August 16. The band are also due to tour North America in the fall and UK/Europe early next year. They have not announced who will replace Weiss for these tour dates.