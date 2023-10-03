Carson Daly uses Taylor Swift references to explain Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game

American TV host and media personality Carson Daly used a string of Taylor Swift references to explain last weekend’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets.

Swift attended another NFL game on Sunday (October 1) amid ongoing romance rumours with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The pop star was pictured at the game with other celebrities including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, as well as Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman.

Advertisement

Before the game NBC shared a clip from The Voice in which host Daly ran spectators through all the details of the game using Swift-related puns.

“We got a call from NBC Sports asking us to put tonight’s story in language that the legions of Swifties would understand,” Daly said. “This guy, Travis Kelce, well, he plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are basically the ‘next great American dynasty’ in the NFL.”

He continued: “On the other side, there’s the New York Jets. They’ve been left with a ‘blank space’ after losing their star quarterback [Aaron Rodgers]. Tonight, sure, they’re going to try to ‘shake it off,’ but against the defending Super Bowl champs, it’s probably not likely to happen. Maybe in their ‘wildest dreams.’”

You can watch Daly’s full Swiftie rundown of last weekend’s game below.

NBC used Carson Daly and ‘The Voice’ to provide a Taylor Swift-themed explanation for tonight’s game:pic.twitter.com/Ig6XGYEymL — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 2, 2023

Advertisement

Last month Swift also attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game in Kansas City where she was seen spectating from a suite alongside Kelce’s mother.

After the game, which the Chiefs won 41-10, Swift and Kelce were spotted driving away in Kelce’s convertible. Reports later emerged that Swift paid everyone’s bill to clear a restaurant after the game.

Kelce has since responded to the pop star’s appearance at the game, describing her attendance as “pretty ballsy”.

The stars’ rumoured new romance has sparked a host of viral moments including one which inspired Heinz to launch a new sauce, while purchases of Kelce’s Chiefs jersey recently increased by 400 per cent.

Swift fans have also reacted to a broadcast of a ‘Cornelia St.’ sign during the recent NFL game.