Case against man arrested near Taylor Swift’s home is dropped

A man who was arrested near Taylor Swift‘s home with a set of burglary tools has had his case dismissed.

David Page Liddle was arrested last month after he was spotted outside the singer’s Rhode Island mansion with a metal bat, a crowbar, 30 lock picks and gloves in his backpack.

Liddle, who was detained for possession of burglary tools and a weapon other than a firearm, was alerted to police after neighbours reported seeing him hanging around suspiciously.

A spokesman for the Rhode Island attorney general’s office told WJAR-TV they ”declined to pursue filing charges” against the 32 year old from Des Moines, Iowa.

Meanwhile, Swift was yesterday (August 7) confirmed as the first performer for this year’s MTV VMAs.

Swift is nominated for 10 awards including Video of the Year and Song of the Year for ‘You Need To Calm Down’. It’s the joint most nominations for a single artist along with Ariana Grande. It will be her first televised performance since the release of new album ‘Lover’.

The performance takes place live on August 26, three days after Swift’s new album comes out. Two other singles have been released so far, ‘ME!’ featuring Brendan Urie, which is nominated for best collaboration, and ‘The Archer’.

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that Swift will receive the first ever ‘Icon Award’ at this year’s Teen Choice Awards.