Cassetteboy take aim at Boris Johnson in ‘Rage Against The Party Machine’ skit

Cassetteboy have released a new parody video in which they once again take aim at Prime Minister Boris Johnson – check it out below.

For their latest release, the satirical duo repurposed Rage Against The Machine‘s 1991 protest anthem ‘Killing In The Name’ in response to recent allegations that Downing Street hosted various parties during lockdown.

The clip begins with the PM asking the British public to “limit contact with other people” during a coronavirus press conference. “Now you do what I tell you,” Johnson adds over an instrumental of the classic Rage single.

“As you comply, I socialise/ With cheese and wine, and forty guys/ From ‘Next slide please’ to wine and cheese/ The rules you see, don’t apply to me,” Johnson says in the style of the original track. “And if I get caught, I won’t repent/ I’ll lie and say it was a work event.”

You can watch the ‘Rage Against The Party Machine’ skit here:

Taking to Twitter this morning (January 18), Cassetteboy wrote: “Our sweary new video has had half a million views in less than 24 hours (combined across Twitter and YouTube)! Looks like a lot of people aren’t in the mood to forgive or forget.”

They also tagged Boris Johnson and the Conservatives’ official Twitter accounts. In a separate tweet, the group said: “Really hoping this is the last Boris Johnson video we ever have to make…”.

You can see those posts below.

Our sweary new video has had half a million views in less than 24 hours (combined across Twitter and YouTube)! Looks like a lot of people aren't in the mood to forgive or forget @BorisJohnson @Conservatives pic.twitter.com/uAxdflY8WS — Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) January 18, 2022

Thanks for all the nice comments about our new video with @IamHappyToast and @Coldwar_Steve . Really hoping this is the last Boris Johnson video we ever have to make… pic.twitter.com/fr15bRSm0L — Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) January 17, 2022

Pressure continues to mount for the PM, with many calling for him to resign over the parties scandal.

An inquiry led by senior civil servant Sue Gray will “establish swiftly a general understanding of the nature of the gatherings, including attendance, the setting and the purpose, with reference to adherence to the guidance in place at the time”, according to the Cabinet Office (via Sky News).

Last month saw Cassetteboy release their own take on The Kuntz’ ‘Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t’, the original of which landed at Number Five in 2021’s Christmas chart.

Back in October, the duo shared a video of re-arranged quotes by the Prime Minister set against Jay-Z‘s 2004 hit ‘99 Problems’. That clip highlighted various issues such as the petrol and supply chain crisis, Brexit and the ongoing COVID crisis.

Cassetteboy, who describe their process as “mixing pop hits with people off the telly”, are known for their reworkings of classic songs mixed with quotes from public figures.

Previous targets have included former US President Donald Trump, former UK Prime Minister David Cameron and Die Hard‘s status as a Christmas film.