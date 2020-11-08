Cassetteboy wave goodbye to Donald Trump with new ‘Loser’ mash-up

Cassetteboy have released their latest satirical mash-up, celebrating the US election result with a video of artfully rearranged Donald Trump quotes set against Beck‘s 1994 hit ‘Loser’.

The comedy duo, who describe their process as “mixing pop hits with people off the telly,” are known for their reworkings of classic songs mixed with quotes from public figures. Previous targets have included David Cameron, Brexit, and even Die Hard‘s status as a Christmas film.

The new clip, released yesterday morning (November 7) not long after Joe Biden had officially defeated Donald Trump to become America’s new President-elect, uses Trump’s own words to tease his anticipated departure.

Advertisement

The track opens with the line: “Republicans are red, Democrats are blue / I’m Donald Trump, and I’m fucking off soon,” with the chorus adding: “Wow, I’ve been shown the door / I’m a loser baby, Joe Biden has killed me.” Hear the rest of the track below.

New! Cassetteboy vs Trump 2020 pic.twitter.com/dSb7MUAuO9 — Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) November 7, 2020

Various artists have been reacting to the historic election results, including Lana Del Rey, who this weekend shared her take on the hymn that Joe Biden quoted in his first public speech since being confirmed as America’s new President-elect.

‘On Eagle’s Wings’ was written in 1970s, and quoted by Biden in his victory speech yesterday (November 7) – “And He will raise you up on eagle’s wings / Bear you on the breath of dawn / Make you shine like the sun / And hold you in the palm of His hand” – who explained that it was one of his late son Beau’s favourite hymns.

Meanwhile last month (October 24) Beck performed alongside Gorillaz inside the in-game Animal Crossing talk show.

Advertisement

The virtual band and indie icon performed their new collaboration ‘The Valley Of The Pagans’, which appears on Gorillaz’s new album ‘Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez’.