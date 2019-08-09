It features some of the French duo's own music as well as others

A new mix by production duo Cassius, recorded shortly before the tragic death of group co-founder Philippe Zdar, has been released.

Featuring some of the French duo’s own music as well as tracks by Marie Davidson, the Juan MacLean, Robyn, and others, Cassius’ new BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix was recorded not long before Zdar’s death in June.

You can listen to Cassius’ new mix here.

According to Le Monde, Zdar – born Philippe Cerboneschi – had accidentally fallen from a high floor of a building in Paris, his agent Sebastien Farran told the Agence France-Presse.

Zdar, who was 50, was one of the producers who worked on Hot Chip‘s recently released album, ‘A Bathful of Ecstasy’. He was also known for mixing and producing Phoenix‘s landmark 2009 album ‘Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix’, and over the course of his career, worked with the likes of Franz Ferdinand, Cat Power, Robyn and more. He owned and operated a studio, Motorbass Studio, in Paris.

A number of Zdar’s friends and collaborators took to social media to pay tribute.

“Totally devastated by the loss of my friend Phillipe Zdar,” wrote Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos. “Can’t really process it at the moment. Just feel awful. My heart goes out to his dear family and friends.”

He continued: “Philippe Zdar was a great inspiration, both as a producer, but particularly as a good man and friend. His taste was impeccable and is heard on everything he worked on. He had a huge joy for life, generosity and passion. I will miss him terribly.”

Hot Chip added: “Hearing of the death of Philippe Zdar has left us stunned and immensely sad. He was a kind, open and endlessly enthusiastic man who brought happiness to everyone around him. We are deeply sorry for his family and friends.

“Au revoir Phillippe, et merci X”