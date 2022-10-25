Cassyette announces UK and European tour for 2023

Cassyette has announced details of a headline UK and European tour in spring 2023.

The jaunt will kick off at Hangar 34 in Liverpool on March 10 and will see the singer perform across 17 dates in cities such as London, Paris, Berlin and more.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to purchase from tomorrow (October 26) at 10am, with further tickets going on sale on Thursday (October 27), which you can purchase here. Tickets will then go on general sale here from Friday (October 28) at 10am.

Degenerettes I am beyond excited to announce my EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR!! March/April 2023 📢💜🖤 Who’s coming? 😈 Pre sale tomorrow! General tickets on sale this Friday! pic.twitter.com/OXOTqLnxjl — 𝕮𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖞𝖊𝖙𝖙𝖊 (@Cassyette) October 25, 2022

Advertisement

“Degenerettes I am beyond excited to announce my EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR!!” Cassyette announced on Twitter. “March/April 2023 […] Who’s coming? […] Pre sale tomorrow! General tickets on sale this Friday!”

The tour will offer fans the chance to hear Cassyette perform tracks off her debut mixtape, ‘Sad Girl’, which is out on November 10. The project will include nine tracks including the previously released ‘Sad Girl Summer’, ‘Mayhem’ and ‘Dead Roses’.

The project follows on from Cassyette’s festival performances at Reading & Leeds and The Great Escape. She also supported My Chemical Romance at Stadium MK and recently wrapped up her Sad Girl Summer UK tour which began at Glasgow’s Cathouse before ending at London’s O2 Academy Islington on September 20.

Speaking to NME in May about her experience on the road, she explained: “I feel like I’m always learning as I go, as I’m getting better as a performer. It’s also interesting how much faster I am able to translate songs to a live setting now when I’m learning them.

“I rehearsed a new song recently and managed to do it in one; it felt really good, and showed me how far you can come with practice.”

Advertisement

As well as performing at festivals during summer, Cassyette also shared a stripped-back rendition of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’.

See the full list of Cassyette’s UK and European tour dates below.

Cassyette will play:

MARCH

10 – Hangar 34 – Liverpool, UK

12 – O2 Academy 2 – Birmingham, UK

13 – Chalk – Brighton, UK

15 – Stylus – Leeds, UK

16 – Riverside – Newcastle, UK

18 – Garage – Glasgow, UK

20 – Rescue Rooms – Nottingham, UK

22 – Electric Ballroom – London, UK

26 – La Boule Noire – Paris, France

28 – Luxor – Cologne, Germany

29 – Lido – Berlin, Germany

31 – Headcrash – Hamburg, Germany

APRIL

01 – Café Lesse – Prague, Czech Republic

03 – Fierwerk – Munich, Germany

04 – Kofmehl – Solothurn, Switzerland

06 – Circolo Magnolia – Milan, Italy